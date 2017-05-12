Officer shot after man opens fire in Ohio nursing home

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was ambushed and shot and is now in critical condition after a shooting at an Ohio nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.

Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the gunman shot two others inside the nursing home before being “neutralized”.

A local elementary school was put on lock down, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

The village is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

