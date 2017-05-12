Police investigate ‘organized theft ring’ in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s bustling west side has been hit by what police call an “organized theft ring”.

“It’s the same individuals involved in the same crime,” said Spartanburg Police Lieutenant Doug Harwell. He said they’ve seen this type of crime in other parts of the city but not to the level they’ve noticed on the west side, recently, involving this particular group. “We’ve isolated about 4 or 5 [suspects] and expect that number to grow.”

The individuals have been seen on surveillance cameras stealing from stores in that area over the past week. Police say their stops include Walmart, Old Navy, Lowes; as well as Costco and Sears over at Westgate Mall.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the types of larcenies that we’re encountering at this point,” said Lt. Harwell, adding it’s what police call “push-out” larcenies. “That’s where a suspect would go inside a business, grab a shopping cart and shop normally for just a few minutes, put some very expensive items in the car and just roll the shopping cart completely out the store.”

It’s the type of crime Spartanburg City Councilman Sterling Anderson says he’s concerned to see in District One.

“I’m absolutely shocked,” said Anderson. “I think it’s bad for business. We have the mall and a lot of commercial activity on the west side of Spartanburg.”

That’s why police are hoping the community can help. Investigators say the suspects ran from officers in a black Saturn Thursday, adding even more of a safety issue.

“That increases the likelihood that they may be more likely to cause danger or injure innocent people in the process,” said Lt. Harwell.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Spartanburg Police Investigator Eric Gallman at (864)-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or private message the department’s Facebook Page. The case number is C17050265.