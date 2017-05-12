“Project Dumbledore” brings attention to economic devlopment

A code name for an economic development project in Spartanburg County is shedding some light on the economic development process.

Code names are given to incentive package projects by either the state Department of Commerce or the people who are over the incentive.

The most recent project in a long list, is “project Dumbledore,” who is known as the head wizard in the fictional movies Harry Potter.

Many projects are given code names to protect the identity of the business. Councilman David Britt says many of the companies don’t want the news to get to their employees or competition.

So how do they come up with names? Britt says they often choose names that relate back to the company.

Other notable code names include “Project Evergreen” which turned out to be Dollar Tree in Cherokee County.

Project Dumbledore is set to invest $12.4 million and bring 64 jobs. It has to pass 3 more readings.