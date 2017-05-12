Ramp onto I-85NB blocked after dump truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The exit 11 entrance ramp onto I-85 northbound is blocked after a dump truck carrying scrap metal overturned, according to our crew on the scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 9:56 p.m. Friday.

Townville Fire Department is responding.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

