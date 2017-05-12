Ramp onto I-85NB blocked after dump truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The exit 11 entrance ramp onto I-85 northbound is blocked after a dump truck carrying scrap metal overturned, according to our crew on the scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 9:56 p.m. Friday.

Townville Fire Department is responding.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.

Little boy dies after he was shot in head at Anderson Co. home It happened at a home on the 500 block of Agnew Rd. in Starr around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Spicy’ drives podium on NYC streets McCarthy was with a film crew Friday morning, reportedly shooting a sketch for “Saturday Night Live.”