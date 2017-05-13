1 dead after crash on Old Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Old Buncombe Road, near Brooks Avenue, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

The roadway is currently blocked due to the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s