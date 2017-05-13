Byrnes & Crescent Win Softball Games; Eastside & St. Joseph’s Fall in Soccer Title Games

Published:

In 5A softball upper state final action, Byrnes defeated Boiling Springs, 11-5 to advance to next weeks state championship series versus White Knoll.

In the 3A softball upper state finals, Crescent defeats Woodruff, 9-7 in 9 innings in game one, then the Tigers knocked off the Wolverines, 6-0 in 5 innings in game two to win the upper state title. Crescent will face Hanahan in the 3A championship series next week.

In state championship soccer action in Irmo, Chapin shutout Eastside, 2-0 to win the 4A boys soccer state title.

In the 2A title games, Academic Magnet defeated St. Joseph’s, 3-2 in the boys title game and 6-2 in the girls championship game.

