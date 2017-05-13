Gas station robbed by 2 men in Greenville

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

According to police the two suspects, both male, came into the gas station in the 400 block of Wade Hampton Blvd. just before 1 a.m. The suspect’s hands were inside their clothing as if they were holding a gun, according to the clerk’s statement to law enforcement.

The suspect’s hands were inside their clothing as if they were holding a gun, according to the clerk’s statement to law enforcement.

Both of the suspects demanded money, took a small amount of cash, and then fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s