Gas station robbed by 2 men in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

According to police the two suspects, both male, came into the gas station in the 400 block of Wade Hampton Blvd. just before 1 a.m. The suspect’s hands were inside their clothing as if they were holding a gun, according to the clerk’s statement to law enforcement.

Both of the suspects demanded money, took a small amount of cash, and then fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.