Gas station robbed in Anderson Co.

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville Saturday morning.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say a female clerk called 911 for help around 6:45 a.m.

The gas station does have surveillance video.

Investigators tell 7News that video shows two to three men were involved in this crime.

One of the suspects showed a weapon but the clerk was not injured, deputies say.

Photos of those suspects have not been released.

We’re told the men got away, with cash, in a vehicle.

This is the same gas station where a clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in 2015.