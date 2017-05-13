Honest Company baby wipes recalled for possible mold contamination

(WFLA) — The Honest Company, which sells a variety of non-toxic products for babies, has issued a voluntarily recall after learning about the presence of mold in certain lots of baby wipes distributed in the United States and Canada.

The company, which is co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, posted a notice saying the following configurations have been recalled:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

They said these wipes are included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and their Baby Arrival Gift Set. No other Honest products were included in the recall.

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said on Friday.

Customers can return the products to the store and request a full refund.

Consumers who have purchased these wipes can see whether they have an affected lot by finding the lot number on the product, logging onto the linked website and entering a lot number in the search field at the bottom of the page.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gas station robbed again by 2 men in Greenville Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Gas station robbed in Anderson Co. Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.