Man accused of sending strippers to neighbors’ home 75 times

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 45-year-old west Omaha man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.

Prosecutors say police were able to trace phone communications from the prostitutes to Douglas Goldsberry, who lives across the street from the Elkhorn house where the women were stripping.

Prosecutors claim he may have hired girls under the age of 16, KETV reported on Friday.

The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves on the home’s porch and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.

Police say Goldsberry admitted sending the prostitutes and that he would take pictures of them from his window.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison. Calls to Goldsberry’s home Friday rang busy.

