Man arrested for murder, kidnapping; 8-year-old still missing, deputies say

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the murder of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana Lowery.

According to a press release distributed by SLED on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the May 5 stabbing death of Ella Lowery.

Ella Lowery’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. May 5 when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to her home on Craig Circle I Bennettsville. It was at that time deputies discovered the disappearance of Ella Lower’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana.

Harrington is charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Iyana Lowery’s disappearance.

“This is a major break in this case but there is still much work to do as the investigation is ongoing,” says Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “We are keeping our focus on finding Iyana Lowery and bringing her home to her family. That’s a continuing priority for everyone that’s been a part of this investigation.”

Sheriff Lemon says the $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who can offer information that leads to the recovery of Iyana Lowery.

Harrington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gas station robbed again by 2 men in Greenville Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Gas station robbed in Anderson Co. Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.