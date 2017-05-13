Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for performing sex acts on a dog.

Amber Finney was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 120 of which were suspended, after pleading no contest to a bestiality charge on Thursday. She also received credit for the 33 days in jail she already served.

She will also be on probation for five years and can’t have animals at that time, according to court records.

WKBN received a video from a viewer showing a woman participating in a sex act with a dog and brought it to police. The video had been posted on social media, according to viewers.

Police then began an investigation.

Police said Finney initially told them that the video was fake.

After her arrest last month, she told police that someone drugged her drink at the time when the video was made and she couldn’t remember what happened.

Last summer, Warren became the first Ohio city to make bestiality illegal.

Under the new law, the crime is considered a misdemeanor but would allow for the removal of the animals until the end of the investigation or trial.

The law stems from Salvador Rendon, who investigators say had sex with two dogs multiple times for six years. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which were suspended.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also admitted to having sex with a dog in Warren last year, but the crimes occurred before the bestiality law went into effect.

