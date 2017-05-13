Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

NEWARK, CA (WCMH) — Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten.

Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

The police department in Newark, California made this offer May 4 on its Facebook page:

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!”

Since the post, it has been shared more than 195,000 times.

The Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma also made a PSA offering the free testing of meth, Monday in a Facebook post.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gas station robbed again by 2 men in Greenville Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Gas station robbed in Anderson Co. Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.