Puppy shot, killed in 1 of 18 connected break-ins, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted in connection with a rash of home break-ins throughout Durham County is on the run, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Deshawn Neville, 25, may be connected to nearly 20 break-ins since May 1, officials said.

Deputies said Neville shot a puppy during one of those break-ins on May 5 on Cheek Road in Durham. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“They didn’t get away with anything,” said Evelyn Witting, whose home was broken into. “It cost us more money to kind of replace everything and go through the hassle than what they would have gotten away with.”

The puppy that was shot and killed was three months old, the family told CBS North Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the break-ins shows that thieves have been targeting homes and businesses in the eastern and northern parts of Durham County. Detectives have so far responded to two burglaries at businesses and 16 at homes in the last 12 days.

Authorities have not determined if all of the break-ins are connected, but have said Neville is a suspect.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Durham Police Department, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Orange and Person counties, to recover the stolen items and arrest any suspects.

The break-ins appears to be the same ones that CBS North Carolina’s Derrick Lewis reported on Thursday.

In those break-ins, at least 25 weapons were stolen – mainly rifles – from a home on Lowell Valley Drive in Bahama.

Authorities and neighbors are concerned that those guns are now on the streets of Durham County.

Anyone with information about Neville’s whereabouts or the recent break-ins is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of other suspects.

Residents can also submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.

