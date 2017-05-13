Thomas Rhett shares photo of adopted daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Just in time for Mother’s Day, country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins posted pictures of their adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins on social media on Friday.

The couple, whose last name is Akins, announced earlier this year they were adopting a child from Africa and that Lauren was also pregnant.

Lauren Akins posted on Instagram that they met her in Uganda over a year ago and she arrived home on Thursday. This is the first child for the couple, who have volunteered on mission trips with the nonprofit 147 Million Orphans.

Married in 2012, the couple appears in the music video for his No. 1 country hit, “Die A Happy Man,” which earned him a Grammy nomination this year.

