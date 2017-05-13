Topless cleaning service owner arrested for underwear theft

Associated Press Published:
(Credit: Bangor Maine Police Dept)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — In a misstep that would seem to run counter to her business model, a woman who offers a semi-nude cleaning service was arrested for stealing underwear.

Police in Bangor, Maine, say the woman is the owner-operator of a business called Topless Cleaning. She was caught shoplifting undergarments from a local business.

Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton left a lengthy, humorous post about the arrest on the police department’s Facebook page. He says the woman “had stolen garments that would fully cover, support, and contain much of what her business title promised her customers.”

Cotton also says potential patrons should “keep their hands to themselves, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.”

Police didn’t identify the woman arrested. She’s charged with shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s