Topless cleaning service owner arrested for underwear theft

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — In a misstep that would seem to run counter to her business model, a woman who offers a semi-nude cleaning service was arrested for stealing underwear.

Police in Bangor, Maine, say the woman is the owner-operator of a business called Topless Cleaning. She was caught shoplifting undergarments from a local business.

Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton left a lengthy, humorous post about the arrest on the police department’s Facebook page. He says the woman “had stolen garments that would fully cover, support, and contain much of what her business title promised her customers.”

Cotton also says potential patrons should “keep their hands to themselves, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.”

Police didn’t identify the woman arrested. She’s charged with shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gas station robbed again by 2 men in Greenville Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Gas station robbed in Anderson Co. Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.