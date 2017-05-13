Upstate group holds clean-up event at Cleveland Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg group, called Tress Coalition, held a clean-up event Saturday.

The group aims to educate and inspire communities to care for trees.

The clean-up event was held at Cleveland Park.

Volunteers removed kudzu, ivy, and wisteria from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“The weeds, wisteria, poison ivy will take over. and we’re trying to get it beautified,” said Helen Martenson. “It’s a beautiful area.”

“And, hopefully, I am hoping that this community will maintain what we have done here so far,” said Ruth Littlejohn.

If you would like to volunteer with the Trees Coalition, you can call (864) 582-0990, or for more information about the group, click here.

