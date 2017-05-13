Upstate group holds clean-up event at Cleveland Park

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg group, called Tress Coalition, held a clean-up event Saturday.

The group aims to educate and inspire communities to care for trees.

The clean-up event was held at Cleveland Park.

Volunteers removed kudzu, ivy, and wisteria from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“The weeds, wisteria, poison ivy will take over. and we’re trying to get it beautified,” said Helen Martenson. “It’s a beautiful area.”

“And, hopefully, I am hoping that this community will maintain what we have done here so far,” said Ruth Littlejohn.

If you would like to volunteer with the Trees Coalition, you can call (864) 582-0990, or for more information about the group, click here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s