Woman tampered with baby formula, returned it to stores for refund, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (WCMH) — An Arizona woman accused of tampering with baby formula was in court Friday morning, facing charges of fraud and child endangerment.

According to Tucson Police Department detectives, 30-year-old Jennifer La Plante purchased and stole containers of baby formula from various Tucson stores. La Plante then emptied the formula out and refilled the containers with other substances, sealed the containers and returned them to the stores for refunds.

KVOA reports that at least one child has become ill after ingesting the tainted formula. The child has been treated and released from the hospital.

Fry’s, one of the stores La Plante frequented, said the chain is participating with the investigation.

“Once we were notified, we removed all of those items from all stores on Tucson,” said Fry’s spokesperson Pam Giannonatti. “All formula that is returned to our stores is immediately stickered with a ‘no return’ sticker so it is not re-sold.”

La Plante is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Officials have advised parents in the area to be mindful and report any signs of tampering. Suspicious products can be given to the Tucson Police Department Evidence Facility.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gas station robbed again by 2 men in Greenville Two men robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Gas station robbed in Anderson Co. Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a…

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.