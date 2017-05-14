1 killed in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a single vehicle collision in Belton early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the driver of a car headed east on Brown Rd. lost control of their vehicle, running into a concrete bridge and a tree off the right side of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, states S.C. Highway Patrol. The report also says the driver was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

We will update the story with the identity of the victim once the coroner’s office has notified the family.