Berea Boys & J.L. Mann Girls Win Soccer Titles; J.L. Mann & Dixie Boys Come Up Short

Four upstate schools played for soccer state titles on Saturday and two of them will be bring home championship trophies.

Berea defeated Bluffton, 3-2 in overtime to win the 3A boys soccer state championship.

Wando scored with 11 minutes to play to defeat J.L. Mann, 1-0 for the 5A boys soccer state title.

Palmetto Scholars scored a 1st half goal and made it stand up to defeat Dixie, 1-0 to take the 1A boys soccer championship.

Despite playing most of the game one player short, J.L. Mann outlasted Wando, 4-1 in penalty kicks to win the 5A girls soccer state championship.