Body found during investigation into SC murder, kidnapping

WBTW Published: Updated:
Jejauncey Fernando Harrington

MARLBORO CO., SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl.

According to a press release an autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road,” according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

32-year-old Jejauncey Fernando Harrington of Bennettsville is in the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime in connection with the May 5th stabbing death of Ella Lowery.

Harrington has also been charged with Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime in connection to the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana.

Ella Lowery’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. May 5 when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville. It was at that time deputies discovered the disappearance of Ella Lowery’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana.

