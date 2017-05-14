Teen girl shot at Taylors Pavilion Complex in critical condition

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) — A teenage girl was shot at Pavilion Recreation Complex overnight, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pavilion is on Scottswood Rd. in Taylors.

Deputies responded around 12:15am.

A female teenager was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Sergeant Ryan Flood.

Flood says she was surrounded by a large group of people.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are still investigating and tell 7News there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (232-7463).