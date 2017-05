PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – The BP Station on Highway 153 in Piedmont was robbed, according to an Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

They say it happened on 5/13 around 6:30 p.m.

The victim said two men came in the store with some type of item that appeared to be a weapon.

They told her to give them all the money.

They got the money and ran out of the store down Assembly Drive.