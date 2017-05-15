Body found in search for missing SC girl, no ID yet

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl.

The coroner’s office says the autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Officials received information that led them to the area.

“The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road,” according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “An autopsy and forensic tests will be needed to make a positive identification.”

Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, remains in the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the May 5th stabbing death of Ella Lowery of Bennettsville.

Harrington has also been charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana.

Ella Lowery’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. May 5 when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville. It was at that time deputies discovered the disappearance of Ella Lowery’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana.

Arrest warrants for Harrington state that he “willfully and maliciously with aforethought kill Ella Shantrica Lowery by stabbing her multiple times with a sharp object.” The warrants indicate phone records, witnesses, and Facebook messages prove a relationship existed between Harrington and Ella Lowery. DNA evidence from a cigarette at the home where Ella Lowery was murdered was connected to Harrington.

The second arrest warrant for Harrington states “during the murder of Ella Lowery, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery was taken from the residence.” Iyana Lowery’s DNA was found in Harrington’s car, according to the arrest warrant.

Harrington is charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Iyana Lowery’s disappearance.

Officials have not confirmed if the body located near McColl is that of Iyana Lowery. The autopsy will be completed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.