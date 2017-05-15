Diabetic with knife makes man drive him to Burger King say police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after he told a driver he had a knife and to drive him to Burger King, according to a report.

Union Police say they went to a robbery call in the 200 block of Wilbur St. on 5/15 around 1 a.m.

The victim told police he had parked behind his house and was about to go in when a man yelled at him and told him that he needed a favor.

The suspect told the man he was diabetic and that he was hungry.

He also said he had a knife and the victim needed to take him somewhere to eat.

The suspect got in the passenger sear and told the victim to take him to Burger King.

The victim said the suspect got out at the drive through and walked up to the window and picked up the food he had order.

The suspect got back in the car and told the driver where to go.

They stopped near Bluebird Rd. and the suspect got out and walked away.

The victim told police the suspect took about two dollars in change in the center console of the vehicle.