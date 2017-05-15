DUI suspect doing 95 in 45 says Spartanburg deputy

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of Driving Under the Influence and driving 95 mph in a 45 zone, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened on 5/14 around 10:42 p.m. on Highway 417 near the intersection of Lightwood Knot Rd.

The deputy said the vehicle was measured doing 95 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and could immediately smell alcohol coming from the man inside when they contacted the driver.

The man was identified as Carl Dean Bland, according to the report.

Bland told the deputy he was trying to get home and he knew he was going fast.

He also said he was coming from the club and had consumed 3 beers.

The deputy said Bland was slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot.

Bland told the deputy that he had already urinated in his pants.

He agreed to a field sobriety test which he failed, according to the report.

He is charged with DUI 1st Offense.