Family of slain teen in Taylors pleads for answers

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – The family of a Greenville Co. Teen shot and killed over the weekend is pleading for answers. 17-year-old Makiya Hawkins died Sunday after being shot behind the Pavillion Rec Center in Taylors.

“I’m not going to be able to rest until I know who did this to my baby,” said Hawkins’ Aunt, Fredericka Wright.

Investigators say the person responsible is still out there.

“ If you don’t fess up to it, it’s going to eat you alive for the rest of your life, so just go ahead and do it now and get it over with,” said Wright.

Holding last week’s prom photo of her niece, Wright vowed to find justice, Monday. The family is seeking answers from anyone who could offer something concrete.

“Who’s the killer? That’s the information we need. Who’s the killer,” said Wright.

That’s the information investigators continued to work towards, Monday. Forensic crews on site took pictures of potential bullet holes in tennis court netting, while a K-9 team searched the area.

According to Sgt Ryan Flood, they were called out just after midnight Sunday, responding to gun fire. Investigators aren’t saying why the teens were there, but the family says this was the remnants of a house party that was broken up and teens migrated to the Pavilion. When deputies arrived, that’s where they found Makiya lying on the ground, shot. She died at the hospital later that morning.

“It’s very sorrowful to see this happen on a weekly, monthly basis that just seems like it’s happening too often,” said Flood.

The Wade Hampton High School teen’s death brings the total to 4 teenage shooting deaths here in the Upstate in just one month.

“ It’s time for parents to step up cause there’s too many kids getting killed,” said Wright. “They act like they gang banging. Find out what’s going on with them.”

Wright urges parents to check their kid’s rooms and cars for weapons and know where their children are headed. Otherwise, another teen like her niece could die just weeks from a major milestone.

“She just wanted to graduate. That was her main focus was graduating,” said Wright.

Instead, her cap and gown is a reminder of what could have been.

“ My baby is gone. She aint here no more. She aint gonna get to walk with her friends in 3 weeks. She’s not going to get to go to college. She aint gonna get to do nothing,” said Wright.

If you know anything, you are urged to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.