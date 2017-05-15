Help find missing teen Cambrian House from Buncombe Co.

Published: Updated:
Cambrian House
Cambrian House

BUNCOMBE Co., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing teen 15-year-old Cambrian House.

She was last seen leaving Reynolds High School on 5/11.

She is described as:

White female
6’02”
230 lbs
Brown hair
Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Deputies say she is known to frequent Oakley, Fletcher and Candler areas.

If you have any information please contact the sheriff’s office at 828.259.6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828.255.5050.

