Help find Woodruff ‘Most Wanted’ attempted murder suspect

Charles Edward Parks
WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Woodruff Police are asking for your help to find attempted murder suspect Charles Edward Parks.

Police warn you to not approach him.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they have been looking for him for months for attempted murder on multiple victims.

On 3/22/2017 Parks hit his girlfriend several times before shooting a gun at her in the bedroom, according to the report.

On 5/15/2017 Parks attacked a 55-year-old man and hit him with a machete in the back of his head.

Parks then pulled a gun out and stuck it to the man’s head, according to the report.

Police say the man is expected to be okay.

Parks is charged with:

Attempted Murder
Assault & Battery High & Aggravated
Pointing & Presenting Firearm
Possession of a Firearm & Ammunition by a felon

DESCRIPTION
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 lbs
Height 5′ 4″
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Build: Stocky

If you have any information call Woodruff Police at 864.476.8131 Ext 1 or Call 911.Most wanted poster

Crime

