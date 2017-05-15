Help find Woodruff ‘Most Wanted’ attempted murder suspect

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Woodruff Police are asking for your help to find attempted murder suspect Charles Edward Parks.

Police warn you to not approach him.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they have been looking for him for months for attempted murder on multiple victims.

On 3/22/2017 Parks hit his girlfriend several times before shooting a gun at her in the bedroom, according to the report.

On 5/15/2017 Parks attacked a 55-year-old man and hit him with a machete in the back of his head.

Parks then pulled a gun out and stuck it to the man’s head, according to the report.

Police say the man is expected to be okay.

Parks is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Assault & Battery High & Aggravated

Pointing & Presenting Firearm

Possession of a Firearm & Ammunition by a felon

DESCRIPTION

Age: 47

Sex: Male

Weight: 180 lbs

Height 5′ 4″

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Build: Stocky

If you have any information call Woodruff Police at 864.476.8131 Ext 1 or Call 911.

