Help reunite stuffed dog left at Artisphere in Greenville

By Published:
Lost stuffed dog at Artisphere in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is asking for your help to help reunite a stuffed puppy with his owner.

They say it was left at Artisphere.

If you know who this puppy belongs to – you can message their page or call City Hall 864-232-2273.

They posted this on Facebook:

HELP: this little guy lost his owner. ・・・
This little guy made his way to @artisphere and now he can’t find his way home! Home make a Mother’s Day reunion possible! If you have any idea who this little guy belongs to, please let us know or send them to City Hall!

