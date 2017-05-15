Hundreds of cyclists take on Mount Mitchell

(WSPA) – Hundreds of cyclists from around the world will participate in the 2017 Assaults on Mount Mitchell and Marion on Monday, May 15.

It’s the 42nd year of the event. About 850 cyclists will take off from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and ride to the peak of Mount Mitchell in North Carolina.

Participants cycle more than 100 miles from the Hub City to the highest mountaintop in the southeast United States. Organizers say the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion are one of the most challenging sports endeavors in the region.

Some proceeds from this year’s event will benefit HUB Cycle. The organization increases access to bicycles for those who use them as a primary means of transportation in Spartanburg.