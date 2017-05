SCDOT is closing the bridges on I-85 Bus Southbound from Hearon Circle to Buffington Rd. for repairs.

The road will be closed Monday June 12 – Friday June 30, barring setbacks or delays.

DETOUR:

Traffic traveling south on 85 Business will take a right onto I-585 northbound,

left on I-85 southbound,

left on I-26 eastbound,

and then back onto SC-85 southbound.