GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Jason Aldean will perform in the Upstate on his They Don’t Know Tour.

Aldean will play at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21. Special guests include Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Aldean will also make tour stops in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster, the box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

