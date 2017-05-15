Jury selection begins in ‘Top Gun’ actress attack in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Actress Kelly McGillis, best known for her role in the movie Top Gun, was attacked in her Henderson County home on June 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Laurence Marie Dorn.

Deputies say McGillis came home to find Dorn in her home.

After a struggle with Dorn, McGillis was able to run and call 911.

911 calls from “Top Gun” actress attacked in her home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

911 calls from “Top Gun” actress attacked in her home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

911 calls from “Top Gun” actress attacked in her home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

McGillis wrote about the incident on her Facebook page.

Dorn has been charged with second-degree burglary, assault and battery, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor stalking and interfering with emergency communication.

She made a court appearance Tuesday.

She has been released from jail on a $60,000 bond.

Her next hearing is Aug. 9.

The sheriff’s office says McGillis has a temporary restraining order on Dorn.

More stories you may like on 7News

Rep. Gowdy says he wouldn’t be right for FBI Director job Representative Trey Gowdy says he would not be the right person for the job of Director of the FBI.

Man sentenced for deadly 2015 shooting at a Seneca bar A Greenwood man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the shooting death of a man at a bar in Seneca in Mar…

Man arrested on meth, gun charges in Laurens Co. Deputies say it happened on May 13 at a home in the 400 block of Pemberton St., in Waterloo.

Family of slain teen in Taylors pleads for answers 17-year-old Makiya Hawkins died Sunday after being shot behind the Pavillion Rec Center in Taylors.

SCDMV Begins Process For Real ID Drivers Licenses Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state began accepting documentation from drivers wanting a federally compliant driver’s lice…