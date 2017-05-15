Jury selection begins in ‘Top Gun’ actress attack in Henderson Co.

By Published:
Laurence Marie Dorn
Laurence Marie Dorn

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Actress Kelly McGillis, best known for her role in the movie Top Gun, was attacked in her Henderson County home on June 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Laurence Marie Dorn.

Deputies say McGillis came home to find Dorn in her home.

After a struggle with Dorn, McGillis was able to run and call 911.

McGillis wrote about the incident on her Facebook page.

Dorn has been charged with second-degree burglary, assault and battery, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor stalking and interfering with emergency communication.

She made a court appearance Tuesday.

She has been released from jail on a $60,000 bond.

Her next hearing is Aug. 9.

The sheriff’s office says McGillis has a temporary restraining order on Dorn.

