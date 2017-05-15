LIVE: Fallen officer memorial ceremony in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC – (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spartanburg Co. Law Enforcement Memorial.

They say it is to honor the 16 officer from nine different agencies killed in the line of duty in Spartanburg Co.

The ceremony is part of National Law Enforcement Officers Week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The say Sgt. Danny Shields and Deputy Jacob Shields, who are related to two of the fallen officers, and the wife and daughter of Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris will also lay the wreath.

A brass plaque honoring Officer Jason Harris is now mounted to the memorial wall.

After the ceremony, all active and retired law enforcement officers are invited to a free lunch at the main library in downtown Spartanburg.

The Bloodmobile will also be at the library parking lot for those wishing to donate blood in honor of National Law Enforcement Week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Memorial Is located at 8045 Howard Street.

They say part of parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office will be blocked off for the ceremony, so it’s best to arrive a bit early for best parking.