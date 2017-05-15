Man arrested on meth, gun charges in Laurens Co.

WATERLOO, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on meth and gun charges, according to the Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened on May 13 at a home in the 400 block of Pemberton St., in Waterloo.

The man who owned the home was Bryan Preston Cooper, say deputies.

They say they found 3 shotguns, a small caliber revolver with the serial numbers removed, digital scales used to weigh drugs.

They also found 37 grams of meth in “Ice” form, items used to make meth and a large sum of cash, according to the report.

They say Cooper will be charged with:

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBERS

MANUFACTURING OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE

UNLAWFUL DISPOSAL OF METH WASTE

TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE

DISTRIBUTION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING THE COMMISION OF A VIOLENT CRIME.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder stated, “I’m extremely proud of our deputies. These Agents and Investigators received complaints from the community about Preston selling drugs, conducted a thorough investigation and arrested him with a substantial amount of meth. Investigations such as these are results of communities in Laurens County working with law enforcement officers to rid the streets of illegal drugs.”