GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been flown to the hospital after sustaining burns following a crash in Greenville County.

According to the Parker Fire District, the crash happened on East Marion Road near West Parker Road.

Firefighters say a man was burned when his car caught fire after the crash.

The crash happened around 9:15pm, according to Highway Patrol.

The victim was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.