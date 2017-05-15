Man gets 30 years for bank robbery in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Solicitor Barry Barnette says Justin P. Foster, 31, pleaded guilty to bank robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault & battery.

He was sentence to 30 years.

The robbery happened at The Palmetto Bank on E. Main St. on Nov. 3, 2015.

The solicitor says Foster walked into the manager’s officer, grabbed the her while she sat at a desk and forced her to approach the teller counter.

He demanded $10 and $50 bills while he was still holding the manager.

He got nearly $390 before leaving.

He was caught about 100 yards from the bank.

The solicitor says Foster’s prior criminal record includes convictions for pointing & presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and indecent exposure.

He says Foster will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.