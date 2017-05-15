Man sentenced for deadly 2015 shooting at a Seneca bar

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the shooting death of a man at a bar in Seneca in March of 2015.

Dw’antraquis Campbell pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Assault & Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and a judge sentenced him to 20 years suspended to 15 years in prison and 5 years of probation.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, after a fight broke out at Sonny’s Bar & Grill, Campbell got a gun out of his car and fired multiple times into a crowd.

Two people were hit by the gunfire. Anthony Holden was shot in the abdomen and died while another person was sent to the hospital.

The shooting was captured on video at the bar and the solicitor’s office says Campbell left his cell phone at the scene.

Campbell was arrested in February 2015 in Charlotte by the United States Marshals Service’s Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force.