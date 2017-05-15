New York begins “Baby on Board” Program for riders

(WSPA) — New York City’s transit agency is proving that chivalry isn’t dead. Riders can now order a free button online that says, “Baby on Board” and “Please offer me seat.”

The goal is to raise awareness for pregnant women and people with disabilities. Officials also hope the campaign helps with encouraging more riders to offer seats to those who need them.

The program is inspired by a similar campaign launched in London back in 2015. The campaign was made famous when Duchess Kate Middleton wore a button while she was pregnant.