Register sex offender arrested in Hendersonville

By Published:
Jeffrey Ruff
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A registered sex offender in Hendersonville is charged with felony failure to return a verification notice, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say Jeffrey D. Ruff, 57 of 91 Otter Tail Lane was arrested on 5/6 and later released on a $1000 secured bond.

His next court date is scheduled for 5/23.

