Sheridan’s bond revocation hearing continued

Debra Sheridan is currently being investigated after she shot and killed a man on her property in Anderson County on Saturday.

The solicitor and sheriff are working to figure out whether or not Sheridan is protected by stand your ground.

Debra Sheridan told officers she was entering her home when she heard a sound near a shed. She went inside her home and got a gun before coming outside and firing two warning shots in the air.

She was in court Monday for a bond revocation hearing.

The case was continued. She has to be drug tested and electronic monitoring, according to the judge.

Her attorneys argued her original case is being appealed. If that’s successful, there would be no bond violation.

They say she also has to have surgery for a pit bull attack.

According the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, Sheridan tested positive for methamphetamine.

That is a violation of her probation.

An Anderson County jury found Sheridan guilty of two counts of rabies violations and methamphetamine possession in November 2015.

Sheridan was sentenced to 3 years suspended to 5 years probation and had to surrender her animals to Anderson County PAWS.

Her attorney says they are submitting testing that would explain that a prescription is the cause of the drug charge.

She was cleared of animal cruelty charges in 2014.

Animal control found dozens of dogs on her property that were in poor health. She claimed to be running a rescue called Golden S Rescue.

Sheriff Chad McBride says that a sloth and two monkeys were found on Sheridan’s property. They were in good health, but they don’t believe she had a permit to own the exotic animals.

McBride says that a goat and nearly a dozen dogs and cats were also on the property, but that they were well taken care of and therefore not seized.