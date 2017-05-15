Sketch of shooting suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a shooting suspect.

They released a sketch of the man today.

The shooting happened on May 8 around 6 a.m.

A person was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the 400 block of Lance Dr. in Anderson.

The suspect is described as being a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black skull cap and glasses with tape in the middle.

If you recognize this person or have any information about this incident, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 or to provide an anonymous tip call Anderson Area CrimeStoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

