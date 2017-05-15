Suspect in double killing set to go on trial

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A trial is expected to start Monday for a man accused of murdering two people during a robbery at a campsite in Iva.

Randall Matthew Simpson, 33, is charged with two counts of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the case.

Three others pled guilty for their role in 2016.

Simpson’s case is one of several high profile trials expected to begin in the next few weeks.

A trial is scheduled next week for Justin Jamal Warner. He’s accused of shooting and killing a store clerk in April 2015.

Deputies say Warner fled to Georgia after killing a clerk at the BP station on Highway 153 in Powdersville.

David Morris Jr. is also scheduled to stand trial next week on several charges, including killing a K-9. Anderson County K-9 Hyco was killed in October 2015 during a chase.

A woman reported that several men forced her to drive to a Dollar General in Townville where her car was stolen. Deputies later located the car before the suspects jumped out of the car and fled. Deputies say Hyco was shot during the foot chase and died.

Three other people entered guilty pleas in that case.

