Volunteer firefighter with cerebral palsy gets suprise

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach Fire volunteer received a special surprise Sunday.

Roy Luther, a volunteer firefighter with cerebral palsy, needs a new wheelchair, so firefighters from Connecticut came down to donate money to make his dream come true. This new wheelchair will allow him to stand up completely.

The Raging Knights Firefighters Motorcycle Club donated $1,700 to Roy after seeing his story on Facebook. Roy volunteers with Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and he said he couldn’t be more thankful for the firefighters today.

You can support Roy here on his GoFundMe page.