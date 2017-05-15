Woman eggs car over parking spot say Spartanburg Police

By Published:
Mary Melissa McKinney
Mary Melissa McKinney

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman says she egged a man’s car over a dispute about a parking spot, according to a report from Spartanburg Police.

It happened on 5/14 around 9:17 p.m. at a parking lot at 2096 E. Main St.

The victim told police that his neighbor, Mary Melissa McKinney, was upset that he parked in a spot that she usually parks in.

She demanded the vehicle be moved and said she told him she was going to egg the vehicle.

He says he watched McKinney throw eggs on the hood and started screaming at him and his girlfriend.

The report says the car’s paint was damaged.

Police say McKinney admitted to egging the car and said she was mad over someone taking her parking spot.

She is charged with malicious injury to personal property =< $2,000.

