3 families displaced after Spartanburg apartment fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – No one was hurt in an apartment fire that displaced 25 people early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just after midnight at Valley Creek Apartments on Fairforest Road.

Six fire departments responded to a fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading through the attic, but apartments on the third floor were damaged by smoke.

Firefighters say three families were impacted.

Crews with Westview-Fairforest, the City of Spartanburg, North Spartanburg, Una, Hilltop and Duncan Fire responded to the fire.