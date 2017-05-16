3 more sentenced in Iva double homicide at campsite

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – 3 people have been sentenced for their roles in an armed robbery and double homicide in Iva, according to Solicitor David Wagner.

GUILTY PLEAS AND SENTENCING

Tabitha Suzanne Roberts, 19 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery – 25 years

Wesley Charles Malmister, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery – 25 years

Brandon Scott Davis, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery – 20 years

The fourth suspect, Randall Simpson was sentence Monday to 50 years for Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Attempted Armed Robbery.

THE SHOOTING

Solicitor David Wagner says the shooting happened on Jan. 9, 2016 around 12:30 a.m. on Pierce Rd. and Amy Rd. in Iva.

Williams was the victim – Casey Waddell, Tabitha Roberts, Brandon Davis, Wesley Malmister and Randy Simpson.

They say the suspects had discussed robbing Williams and taking his meth.

They set up a buy at the victim’s home. They showed up at the caper armed.

The solicitor said Roberts went into the victim’s home to make sure he was alone.

Waddell had an assault rifle and and jerked open the door to Williams’ home and demanded he “give it up,” according to the solicitor.

Williams fired one shot, hitting Waddell in the head and killing him.

Simpson then entered the home and shot Williams 5 times and killed him.

Solicitor Wagner said, “Two lives were senselessly lost because of drug addiction and greed. This sentence sends the right message to would-be violent criminals in Anderson County: You will be found, aggressively prosecuted and may spend the rest of your life in prison.”

