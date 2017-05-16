All 3 NASCAR stars finish Assault on Mt. Mitchell

Related Coverage NASCAR stars among hundreds of cyclists battling Assault on Mt. Mitchell

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Three NASCAR stars all completed Monday’s Assault on Mt. Mitchell, a grueling 102.7 mile bike race.

Jimmie Johnson – competing in the event for the second time – was in the field with fellow drivers Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray. The race started at 6:30 am Monday in front of Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Church Street.

The Assault on Mt. Mitchell was run in conjunction with the shorter Assault on Mt. Marion, where riders exited the course after nearly 75 miles. Some 850 total riders competed in the event.

Winston David, 30, of Greenville was the first across the finish line in Mt. Mitchell State Park with a time of 5:25:11. The course has a total ascent of more than 10,000 feet. Parker Kyzer, 25, from Spartanburg finished second with a time of 5:26:37.

The first woman to finish at Mt. Mitchell was Jenny Leiser, 37, and she came in 10th place overall. Her time was 5:50:15. Leiser is from Charlotte.

Jamie McMurray was the first to cross among the NASCAR drivers with a time of 5:58:04. That was good for 23rd place.

Johnson, 41, finished the race side-by-side with Greenville cyclist George Hincapie. Both riders were clocked at 6:01:36. Hincapie, 44, is a veteran of the Tour de France and the Summer Olympics.

Kenseth, 45, finished the Assault on Mt. Mitchell in 6:32:10.