Anderson daycare owner cited for operating drug house

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is investigating after an owner of an Anderson daycare was ticketed for operating a drug house.

Little Tykes Daycare on Bonham Court is run by Shirley Bell, according to online records by DSS.

On May 10th, Anderson Police cited Bell for operating a drug house.

Police say they found 0.7 grams of meth in Bell’s residence after an anonymous complaint about the home.

Police also listed Bell’s son Michael Dillon Bell as a suspect for operating a drug house and distribution of meth.

Their address on the incident report is listed next door to the Little Tykes Daycare.

The incident report does not reveal any details about what led up to the citations or why the citations were issued.

The daycare continues to be open, when contacted, they said they had no comment.

According to online records, the daycare has had 38 violations in three years. That number includes 12 serious violations of hazards and too few workers to how many children were present.

Bell’s next court date is May 25th, 2017. There is a fine of $615 for her ticket.

Records show that Michael Dillon Bell was arrested for Distribution of Meth in August of 2016 and released on a $5,000 PR bond. Bell was also arrested in December on Shoplifting charges and released on a PR bond.